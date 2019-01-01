Caf holds refresher course for African women's administrators in Cairo

A week after holding a training course for women's coaches, the continent's football body is organising this for the administrators

The Confederation of African Football (Caf) on Monday commenced a refresher course for women's administrators in Cairo, .

The programme, organised by Caf women's football department in partnership with Uefa and Fifa, takes place a week after the women's instructors course and is expected to end on November 20.

It is also happening a few days after the well-attended two-day Caf women's strategy workshop where foundations were laid for the development of the women's game on the continent.

Article continues below

The two-day course, which is scheduled to be held in two phases, will initially be involving women's administrators from the French-speaking Caf member associations and is attended by women's officials and leaders from 21 French-speaking countries on the continent.

The course offers the representatives the opportunity to share their development strategy and challenges in exchange for ideas on improving the women's game at the various national levels.



#colorful!! Women football administrators and leaders from 🇮🇪🇧🇯🇳🇪🇨🇩🇩🇿🇲🇷🇩🇯🇨🇻🇹🇬🇲🇬🇸🇳🇬🇼🇨🇫🇹🇩🇰🇲🇨🇬🇨🇲

It was inspirational to hear what they are doing, the challenges they face and the dream they have @CAF_Online#CAFWomen football administrators course (18 - 20.11.19) French edition pic.twitter.com/E81wDlJ0wj — Meski Goshime (@meskiti) November 18, 2019

A week later, the second phase, involving women's administrators from the English-speaking nations, will be staged from November 26-28 in .