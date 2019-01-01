Caf Exco member Musa Bility attacks President Ahmad as he quits two senior posts

The former Liberia FA boss stepped down from two Caf posts and wrote an explosive resignation letter criticizing the organisation's leadership

Ex-Liberia FA (LFA) chairman Musa Bility has written a damning resignation letter, slamming the Confederation of African Football (Caf) leadership over the way the game is run on the continent.

Bility expressed “sadness and a huge sense of disappointment” as he resigned from the Caf emergency committee and as president of the African Nations Championship (Chan) standing committees.

He however, remains a member of the Caf Executive Committee but warned that continental football governing body risked becoming a “subject of ridicule around the world.”

"I can no longer summon the courage to work in these posts at the whims and caprices of the president, who I believe is leading this noble organisation in the wrong direction," wrote Bility in a letter obtained by Goal.

Bility sharply criticised Caf president Ahmad whom he claimed he once told him that, “I'm the president and I do as I want."

The Liberian also alleged that Ahmad organised a meeting of the Chan Committee without consulting him as head of that portfolio, and also claimed that the Caf boss once proclaimed in one meeting: “I am the president of Caf and the president of every committee.”

“I believe we are worse than we were two years ago,” Bility wrote.

“Our situation is such that today the president has demonstrated brazen disregard for the Executive Committee but chooses to run Caf with close associates he feels comfortable around and carries a certain degree of respect for.”

Article continues below

The former Liberian football chief also raised concerns about the mishandling of communication regarding moving 2021 Afcon to Cameroon and 2023 to Ivory Coast.

While he was still head of Liberian football, Bility claimed, Caf sent $200 000 meant for LFA to a Polish firm that deals in artifacts and that efforts to have this matter investigated drew blanks.

Caf are yet to respond to Bility’s letter.