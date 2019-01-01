Caf Confederation Cup review: Al Hilal upstage Zesco, Zamalek give themselves a reprieve with win over Petro Atletico

Al Hilal shot to the summit of group C, while Zamalek recorded their first win of the group stage with victory in Luanda.

Al Hilal seized control of Group C with a 3-1 win over visiting Zesco United in Omdurman on Sunday.

The Sudanese giants were in a mean mode with an unmarked Mohamed Eldai opening the scoring 10 minutes into the match after being set up by Waleed Bakhet Hamid.

Hamid then turned scorer, doubling Al Hilal’s advantage in the 36th minute from long range.

But Zesco reduced the deficit just two minutes later through chief forward Lazarous Kambole, who cleverly chipped over Al Hilal’s Ugandan goalkeeper Jamal Omar Salim Magoola.

Al Hilal captain Abdellatif Saeed Osman then put the game beyond doubt as he volleyed home courtesy of an assist by Malian midfielder Boubacar Diarra.

The result saw Al Hilal open a one-point gap at the top of Group C ahead of second-placed Asante Kotoko, while Zesco were condemned to the bottom of the pool.

Meanwhile in Luanda, recorded their first win of the group campaign with a crucial 1-0 away win over Petro Atletico.

Arriving in the Angolan capital under pressure following a poor run of form, the Egyptian giants vacated Group D's basement thanks to a 27th-minute strike by Moroccan forward Hamid Ahadad.

Zamalek are now third in the group with just two points behind leaders NA Hussein Dey.

For all their control especially in the early stages of the game, Petro Atletico paid dearly for some poor finishing that saw them fail to hit back.

After Ahadad’s goal which was created by midfielder Zizo, Zamalek were resolute as they defended their lead for the rest of the game.

Elsewhere in Group A, Thibault Biassadila had the final say with an all-important goal that saw AS Otoho edge Moroccan visitors Hassania Agadir 1-0 in Owando.

It was a maiden win for Congolese side Otoho who leapt from third place to second.

Biassadila connected an assist from Héritier Ngouelou to separate the two sides with 20 minutes from full time.

The result saw Hassania Agadir swap places with Otoho to settle for the third spot.

In another Group A match, RSB Berkane maintains their hold at the top of the pool with a goalless draw with defending champions Raja Casablanca.

It was an all-Moroccan affair that saw Raja carry on with their winless run in four group matches where they have just accumulated three points.

Another goalless draw was recorded in Ouagadougou when hosts Salitas were held by Tunisian visitors in a Group B encounter.

Salitas remain at the foot of the group with just three points while Sfaxien dropped from top spot to second, although they remain the only unbeaten team in this pool.