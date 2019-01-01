Caf Champions League wrap: Mamelodi Sundowns win big, advantage Ahly, Zamalek stunned

Goal review Saturday’s fixtures in the last 32 of the continent’s premier club competition

blew Cote d'Or away in their Caf first-round encounter at Stade Linite as it ended 5-0 in Seychelles.

A brace from Tiyani Mabunda, as well as strikes from Lyle Lakay, Sphelele Mkhulise and Wayne Arendse has given the Brazilians a near unassailable lead after the first-leg.

The victory was the South Africans’ first on their travels in eight attempts.

In Equatorial Guinea, secured a routine 2-0 win against Cano Sport Academy at the Nuevo Estadio de Malabo.

Second-half goals from Salah Mohsen and Walid Soliman have put the Egyptian giants in a comfortable position before the reverse fixture.

were not as clinical as their Egyptian counterparts, with Generation Foot picking up a somewhat surprising 2-1 win over their more fancied opponents on Saturday evening.

A Mame Limamoulaye Gueye brace put the home side two goals ahead, but Mostafa Mohamed halved the deficit for Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic’s side, which gives them a valuable away goal heading into the return leg.

Elsewhere, Young Africans and Zesco United played out a 1-1 draw in .

Patrick Sibomana opened the scoring for the home side in the 25th minute, and it stayed that way until second-half stoppage time with Zesco pegging back the hosts through Thabani Kamusoko.

were undeterred by Norman Mapeza’s departure on Thursday as they still picked up a 1-0 win over Mozambican champions UD Songo.

A Never Tigere free-kick in the 21st minute was the difference between the clubs at Barbourfields Stadium.

At the National Heroes Stadium, Green Eagles fell 2-1 on their turf against Primeiro de Agosto which cranks up the pressure on the Zambians going into the reverse fixture.

Amity Shamende equalised for Eagles in the 77th minute, after Cristivao’s strike had put the Angolans in front before the half-hour mark.

It was Christian Ngudikama who snatched victory for the visitors in the 86th minute, giving them a slender advantage in the tie.

In Angola, Petro Athletico and Kampala City played out a goalless draw, and there’s all to play for them in .

The final game of the day saw JS Kabylie seal a 2-0 victory over Horoya at Stade 1er Novembre 1954, courtesy of a brace from Hamza Banouh in the 52nd and 67th minutes.

All the Algerians have to do is win, draw or lose by one goal to end the game after regulation time in Guinea.

The second-legs of the aforementioned encounters will take place between September 27 and 29.