Caf Champions League review: Simba stun Al Ahly, Horoya overtake Pirates and Club Africain hold Mazembe

Simba shocked Al Ahly at home to maintain their 100 percent home record as Horoya moved up the table and Club Africain frustrated Mazembe

Rwandan forward Meddie Kagere’s second-half strike was all Tanzanian giants Simba SC needed to settle matters in their narrow 1-0 win over Al Ahly at Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium on Tuesday.

In this sensational victory that saw Simba leap to second spot in their group, Kagare struck in the 65th minute to hand Al Ahly their first Group D defeat on matchday four.

Simba went into the match carrying the 'punching bag' status after back-to-back 5-0 defeats to AS Vita and Al Ahly respectively in their last two games.

While it appeared Al Ahly were in for an easy ride, the Tanzanians proved their invincibility at home, having beaten Algerian side Saoura 3-0 at home in their group opener.

Kagere’s usual striking partnership with John Bocco was seriously at work with the latter setting up the Rwandan to score.

Bocco also invited some superb saves from Al Ahly goalkeeper Mohamed El Shenawy especially in the first half but was denied on all occasions.

In another Group D match, Congolese giants AS Vita suffered their second defeat after falling down away at Algerian side JS Saoura.

Midfielder Ziri Hammar scored with 12 minutes remaining to decide the encounter.

The result saw Vita slide down to bottom of the group from second spot.

In group B, Horoya recorded a double over FC Platinum and a second successive victory with a 2-0 win over the visiting Zimbabweans.

Ghanaian forward Ocancey Mandela and compatriot Yakubu Hudu’s second-half goals sank the Zimbabwean champions who remain goalless and winless in this group.

It was Hudu’s day as he provided for Mandela on 58 minutes before he finished yet another assist from Ghanaian Seyei Baffour’s 12 minutes from time.

With the win, Horoya skipped to second place in the group, relegating Orlando Pirates from top spot to third position.

The Guinean champions are now just a point behind group leaders Esperance and two points above Pirates.

Elsewhere in Rades, Club Africain held five-time champions TP Mazembe to a goalless draw.

After losing 8-0 in the reverse fixture, Club African held their nerves to avoid another embarrassing loss in what was a debut appearance on their technical bench by new French coach Victor Zvunka.

Mazembe’s veteran forward Tresor Mputu continued with his usual probing but found Club Africain goalkeeper Atef Dkhili unrelenting on numerous times.

In a surprise selection, Zvuka decided to bench star midfielder Sanad Khemissi and was dearly missed in this encounter.

On the other hand TP Mazembe coach Pamphile Mihayo decided to bench Ivorian goalkeeper Sylvain Gbohouo while striker Chico Ushindi came off the bench for captain Rainford Kalaba.

With the draw, Mazembe remained in second position with three points behind leaders CS Constantine.

Club Africain are in third spot.