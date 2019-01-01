Caf announce change to Champions League and Confederation Cup final

The pair of continental competitions will now be decided over one leg, as opposed to the long-standing two-legged affairs

Caf President Ahmad Ahmad has revealed changes to the format of Caf and Caf Confederation Cup finals on Wednesday.

Both continental club competitions have mostly been decided over two legs, but the African chief announced via his Twitter account the final for the tournaments will now be settled in one game, which will be held in neutral venues.

It will be the first time since 1965 the Caf CL final will be concluded in a single game. The first-ever final between Oryx Douala and Stade Malien was decided in one game, with Douala securing a 2-1 victory.

The new ruling, which will come into effect in the 2019/20 campaign, was reached after the embarrassing scenes of this year’s Champions League final between Esperance and .

After playing out to a 1-1 draw in , Wydad, trailing 1-0, abandoned the game in after Walid El Karti’s 59th-minute equaliser was chalked off for offside and technology wasn’t consulted. Following an 80-minute delay, the Tunisian outfit were awarded the trophy with a 2-1 win on aggregate.

However, their win was reversed by Caf's Executive Committee, and the second-leg of the game is set to be replayed at a yet to be announced date and venue.

Subsequently, Esperance and Wydad appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport, making their cases to be declared the winner.

The winner of the upcoming final will face Confederation Cup winners in the Caf Super Cup, likely to take place in mid-August.