Burnley’s Ashley Barnes edges closer to Sadio Mane’s Premier League goals total

The Austrian struck against Arsenal, pulling him within striking distance of the Liverpool star’s English top-flight feat in 2019

Ashley Barnes continues to light up the Premier League and is closing in on a historic marker set by ’s Sadio Mane.

After netting a brace in this season’s opener against , Barnes was on target again on Saturday, scoring against at Emirates Stadium.

The 29-year-old forward netted his third goal of the current Premier League season, making him the joint-top scorer in the scoring chart with ’s Raheem Sterling.

The goal was the 12th netted by the former and Hove Albion man in 2019, the same amount as ’s Jamie Vardy.

12 - Only Sadio Mané (14) and Sergio Agüero (13) have scored more Premier League goals in 2019 than Ashley Barnes (12 - level with Jamie Vardy). Skyrocket. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 17, 2019

That leaves Barnes just two goals shy of Mane, who has scored 14 goals in 2019.