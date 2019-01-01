Burnley vs Manchester City: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Under pressure from Liverpool, Pep Guardiola's men have to respond if they are to win another Premier League title

The latest chapter of the Premier League title race will unfold at Turf Moor, where second-placed visit .

Pep Guardiola’s side must respond to ’s 5-0 win over Huddersfield on Friday if they are to regain top spot in the league with just three matches remaining. Having overcome Manchester United 2-0 in midweek, they cannot allow their momentum to slip.

Meanwhile, Burnley have failed to reach the heights they managed last season, but in drawing 2-2 with on Monday showed they remain a threat to even the best sides.

Game Burnley vs Manchester City Date Sunday, April 28 Time 2:05pm BST / 9:05am EST Stream (US only) fubo TV (7-day free trial)

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (7-day free trial) .

New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

US TV channel Online stream NBCSN / UNIVERSO fubo TV (7-day free trial)

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game can be watched live on TV on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. It can be streamed on Sky Go.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League Sky Go

Squads & Team News

Position Burnley squad Goalkeepers Heaton, Hart, Lindegaard, Pope Defenders Lowton, Taylor, Tarkowski, Mee, Gibson, Ward, Bardsley, Long Midfielders Cork, Gudmundsson, Brady, Hendrick, Westwood, Benson Forwards Barnes, Wood, Vydra, McNeil

Burnley are without long-term absentees Steven Defour and Aaron Lennon. Peter Crouch has been ruled out while there are doubts over Phil Bardsley.

Possible Burnley starting XI: Heaton; Lowton, Tarkowski, Mee, Taylor; Hendrick, Westwood, Cork, McNeil; Barnes, Wood

Position Manchester City players Goalkeepers Ederson, Grimshaw, Muric Defenders Walker, Danilo, Laporte, Sandler, Garcia, Stones, Mendy, Otamendi, Kompany Midfielders Sterling, Gundogan, Sane, D. Silva, Mahrez, Foden, Fernandinho, B. Silva Forwards Aguero, Jesus

Kevin De Bruyne has been ruled out with a hamstring problem after being replaced last weekend against , while there are also concerns over Fernandinho and Ilkay Gundogan, both of whom were replaced against .

Fabian Delph is missing and Benjamin Mendy is unlikely to play.

Possible Manchester City starting XI: Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Laporte, Zinchenko; B. Silva, Gundogan, D. Silva; Sterling, Aguero, Sane

Betting & Match Odds

Man City are the odds-on favourites to take the three points at 1/6 with bet365. Burnley are, meanwhile, at 16/1 while a draw is priced at 8/1.

Click here to see more offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.

Match Preview

Manchester City’s dream of winning the quadruple is over, but manager Pep Guardiola still believes this season has the capacity to be special for the Etihad club.

Liverpool put the pressure on by winning 5-0 at Huddersfield on Friday, not only leaping to the top of the table but eating a sizeable margin into City’s goal difference advantage, which may be critical come the middle of May.

Nevertheless, Guardiola, who saw his side ease to a 2-0 midweek derby success over Manchester United to go top, remains confident. The Spaniard is aware of the quality of his side but has warned them that they must do their talking on the field if they are to close out back-to-back titles for the first time in the club’s history.

“We want to win the Premier League for sure, maybe more than we did last season because it would be something unique for the club,” he said.

Despite another stellar campaign, which will surely see them earn more than 90 points and possibly as many as 98, the coach believes there is scope for amelioration.

“If I did not feel there was room to improve it would not make sense for us to continue,” he explained.

“There are things we can do quicker and in a better way. We can improve individually and if we do, we’ll improve collectively.

“I don’t have doubts about that.

“I always have the feeling – and I like this feeling – that the team will be better than last season.

“There is a gap to improve, but it is still a joy to train these guys and the guys are still happy to be together and play in that way.”

Burnley, meanwhile, have little but pride to play for after their place in the Premier League was confirmed on Saturday by Cardiff’s loss at .

It will be a fourth top-flight campaign in succession for the Clarets.

“I think the players deserve a lot of credit for delivering that, and my part of the bigger picture is just the clarity in what we can do,” manager Sean Dyche explained.

“I think that’s where the experience has helped. One hundred and fifty games of Premier League football gives you the ability to have the calmness and the clarity to see what you need to do.”

Dyche, meanwhile, does not believe that Burnley have any special responsibility to stop City in this clash.

Article continues below

“I’ve got nothing to do with the title race,” he said. “I’ve got no motives other than to try and win the game.

“We want to play hard against everyone. We want points on the board.”

Having already lost 5-0 twice against Manchester City this season and having lost 12 of their last 15 home matches against ‘Big Six’ opponents, the hosts certainly have ample personal pride to play for.