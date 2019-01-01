Burnley boss Dyche confirms Crouch arrival and Vokes exit

The Premier League side will reinforce their attack with the veteran former England international, who has struggled in front of goal this season

Burnley manager Sean Dyche has confirmed that veteran striker Peter Crouch will be arriving at Turf Moor from Stoke City, with Sam Vokes moving the other way.

The Clarets were minutes away from a famous victory at Old Trafford on Tuesday, before Victor Lindelof's last-gasp strike rescued a 2-2 draw for Manchester United.

But Dyche's men remain embroiled in a relegation fight, currently sitting 17th in the Premier League standings.

Burnley may still enjoy a four-point cushion over Cardiff City, but Dyche is now facing up to losing Vokes, who with three goals this campaign trails Ashley Barnes and Chris Wood as his side's top scorer in the league.

"We take great pride in Sam and what he has done for this club," the manager explained as he confirmed the transfer to Stoke.

"As has happened before, players move on. He hasn't played as much as he'd like and I understand that."

Crouch, 38, has scored just once in the Championship this term, but Dyche believes the forward can still succeed at the highest level.

"As for Peter, he has a hunger to come here and make a mark," he added.

"We know he's a good character and he still has a desire. The main thing for me is having motivated people."

The former England international has racked up more than 700 appearances in his career, scoring more than 200 goals.

He has represented Stoke since 2011 and also played for Tottenham, Liverpool, Portsmouth, Southampton and Aston Villa in the English top flight.