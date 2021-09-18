Burnley-Arsenal marred by crowd trouble following Gunners victory

Arsenal's victory over Burnley on Saturday ended on a sour note as fans clashed with each other and with stewards in the Turf Moor stands.

Martin Odegaard's first-half strike sealed a 1-0 win for the Gunners, their second consecutive victory in the Premier League after starting the season with three straight defeats.

But tempers flared at the final whistle after Odegaard and his team-mates celebrated on the pitch and saluted the visiting support.

What happened?

After the match, the Arsenal squad applauded their fans who had made the trip up to Burnley and were in full voice after a vital win.

Odegaard, Aaron Ramsdale and Kieran Tierney went one step further, giving away their shirts in a gesture of gratitude.

Those actions, however, did not go down well with a section of the Clarets fans, and a scuffle soon broke out between the two supports behind the goal.

Article continues below

With only a small walkway separating the Burnley and Arsenal faithful, both sides charged each other in an ugly end to the afternoon's action.

The few stewards located in the stand tried to separate fans and restore order, while the Turf Moor PA system pleaded with the crowd to vacate the stadium as quickly as possible.

More to Follow...