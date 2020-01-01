Bulot signing adds to the Arsenal-MSL connection

Felda United has snapped up Gabon international Frederic Bulot for the new 2020 Malaysia Super League season.

Everyone who follow Dickson Nwakaeme on his Instagram knows that the Nigerian striker is very fond of The and is friends with current Gunner, Nicolas Pepe.

The former Kelantan and player spent breaks in London and even visit Pepe at his home, a player whom he made acquaintance with while playing for Angers in .

Now there's one more Arsenal connection to be added to the list in the shape of Felda's new signing, 29-year-old midfielder Frederic Bulot.

Bulot who has a French father and Gabonese mother pledged his allegiance to the latter, of which he has games under his belt alongside current Arsenal captain, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Starting out in famous youth academy that has produced the likes of Thierry Henry and David Trezequet, Bulot made his senior bow for the club back in 2010.

Spells with Cannes, Standard Liege, Charlton Athletic, and Tours would follow before spending 2019 with Japanese J2 side, Gifu.

He is the direct replacement for Jocinei Schad who did not have particularly sterling campaign for Felda last season.

With the signing of Bulot, Nidzam Jamil now has the full compliment of foreign players available to him having sealed the signatures of Ryutaro Megumi, Nikola Raspopovic, Nicolas Velez and Khairul Amri.

Felda who finished in 10th spot in the last season will kick off their 2020 campaign with a home tie agains FC on March 1.

