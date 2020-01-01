Buffon doesn't want to be a role model after equalling Serie A record

The Italian veteran continues to impress at an old age but isn't keen on taking the responsibility of being an idol for children

After lining up for against last year, Gianluigi Buffon equalled Paolo Maldini's record for most appearances.

Both are now level on 647 appearances in 's top flight with Buffon poised to make the milestone his own by season's end.

The 41-year-old is Serie A's third oldest ever player with his haul of nine domestic titles a record he already has all to himself.

While Buffon's success and longevity is inevitably a source of inspiration for many, the man himself has stressed he doesn't want to be burdened by being a role model.

"It's a satisfaction that makes me proud, it's right to be proud [of the Serie A appearance record]. Life is made of sacrifice and sweat, but also of beautiful and frivolous things," Buffon told Calciomercato.com.

"I don't want to be a model for children and people, it's not my aspiration, I don't feel the need to educate anyone.

"Many would like you to take on these responsibilities, but the education of a child is up to the parent.

"I can be a food for thought, if a family at the table sees Buffon making 700 appearances in Serie A the father could say: ‘See Buffon, besides the man - whom I don't know - had the character to suffer at certain times, the ability and humility to improve’.

"I want to be this for my children, but I don't want to put pressure on them.”

Buffon made his Serie A debut in 1995 for in a 0-0 draw against and is currently contracted to Juventus until the end of the season.

The Italian World Cup winner has made seven league appearances this campaign for Maurizio Sarri's side, who sit two points clear at the Serie A summit.

While no longer Juve's No. 1, Buffon has already hinted he could play on next season should he be able to continue helping the club.

"The reason I keep playing is that I can give myself, along with my team-mates and this club, many beautiful emotions that are worth living," Buffon said in December.

“The thing that most interests me personally, more than the games, is the role I can play that here at Juve with my team-mates, staff and managers.

“With regards to the future, I let life show me the way: at this moment I would do myself an injury if I thought I would stop playing, because I feel I am a point of reference, beyond the games that are played.”