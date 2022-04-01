Bruno Fernandes signs new Man Utd contract as he's rewarded with improved terms

Bruno Fernandes has signed a new contract with Manchester United which will keep him at the club until June 2026, with the option for a further year.

The Portugal international has been rewarded for his influence in the side since arriving from Sporting CP in January 2020 with improved terms that see him become one of the club’s top earners.

His initial contract was for five-and-a-half years, with the option of a year’s extension, so the new deal is only an additional year but the terms for the player have improved.

What is his record?

Since signing in the 2020 January transfer window he has scored 49 goals and provided 39 assists in 117 appearances across all competitions.

The midfielder has not been prolific this season, with just the nine goals to his name so far this term, but it is understood the new deal better reflects his importance within the team.

