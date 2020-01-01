Bruno Alves is as obsessive as Cristiano Ronaldo - he drinks quail eggs after training, says Parma boss

The 39-year-old defender is still going strong in the Italian top-flight and his coach believes it is because he has learned from the Juventus star

defender Bruno Alves is just as obsessed with fitness as star Cristiano Ronaldo and drinks quail eggs after training, according to coach Roberto D'Aversa.

Portuguese centre-back Alves, 39, joined the Italian side in 2018 and has become a pivotal player.

The former and defender has taken over as Parma captain and made 22 appearances in all competitions this season.

More teams

The Euro 2016 winner is a team-mate of Juventus icon Ronaldo, who is famous for the attention given to looking after his fitness and image.

And D'Aversa says that Alves does not just talk about his fellow international around the club, but also follows his example when it comes to taking care of himself.

"CR7 is the emblem of the champion who got to the top through work and I am intrigued by his story," former and midfielder D'Aversa said to Tuttosport.

"It also intrigues me because I often hear about it from Bruno Alves, one of his best friends.

“Rather than reveal anecdotes, he follows the example.

"Bruno is as obsessive as Ronaldo in body care and nutrition. An example? If it is sunny, even if we are in December, Bruno goes down to his bare chest to get vitamin D.

"At the end of training he drinks quail eggs, selecting them with great attention - he discards those that float and chooses only those that are full.

"We are talking about an intact 39-year-old athlete.

"In fact, when he arrived at Parma, I immediately said to Dr. Tindaro, our nutritionist, that it would be difficult to change Bruno's habits.

"Like Ronaldo, with whom he shares all these traits, he seems much younger than his age."

Article continues below

With football across the world on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic, D'Aversa has been spending time with his children and reading books.

"[My kids] are different ages: 10, 12 and 4 half years. So, I alternate between football-tennis on the balcony, board games and cartoons.

"I could have done without this health emergency like everyone else, but I'm taking the opportunity to be a dad and husband full-time. And when I don't play with my kids, I read. I am a fan of sports books."