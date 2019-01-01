Brilliant players will not want to sign for Man Utd - Keane

It is widely accepted that there is work to be done at the Theatre of Dreams, but a former midfielder is unsure how United will go about doing it

Former man Roy Keane has gone in hard on the state of his old club, posing the question as to whether any world-class players will really want to sign for the Old Trafford side when so many other teams are competing for major honours.

The Red Devils have struggled for consistency since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson in 2013, with David Moyes, Ryan Giggs, Louis van Gaal and even the highly decorated Jose Mourinho unable to restore the club to its former glory.

Troubling times were highlighted further on Wednesday evening as United fell to a 2-0 defeat at home to their cross-town rivals, with former full-back Gary Neville pointing to the gulf in class between the sides as a problem his ex-club need to fix.

Keane, however, is unsure how they will be able to close that gap due to a multitude of other clubs in Europe now spending big in a bid to win football's biggest trophies.

“The worrying thing for me is that they need two centre-halves and two full-backs,” Keane said on Sky Sports. “That's four for starters. And who's making the final decision? You get the impression that there's chaos in the background.

“I know Ed Woodward gets a lot of criticism, the scouting department – and will Ole [Gunnar Solskjaer] have the final say over [signing] players? I don't know, because if you speak to the previous managers I'll bet you that was a big problem for them.

“Also, which players out there, which brilliant players out there that are available will want to come to United? I always thought that when I was a player and up until the last two years, if I spoke to a player who had a chance to go to Man Utd I would say, 'you've got to go.'

“I don't care, brilliant club. Absolutely brilliant club. But you're on about now players wanting to win the big prizes, then you look at Man Utd. If you're a top player you will not want to come to Man Utd because there are better options out there in terms of winning trophies.”