Brighton vs Everton: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The Toffees aim to continue their mini-revival as they travel to the Amex on Saturday as they returned to the top half of the league table

Everton will aim for back-to-back Premier League wins for the first time since October when they travel to Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday.

Marco Silva's side won for the first time in six when they beat Burnley on Boxing Day , having recovered from a 6-2 annihilation at the hands of second-placed Tottenham Hotspur last week to reclaim a spot in the top half of the table.

Brighton managed to hold Arsenal to a draw last time out but they remain winless in four games, and will be keen to stretch the 10-point gap between themselves and the relegation zone.

The Seagulls have not beaten Everton since 1982, which is a reassuring stat for the Merseysiders who are playing their record 4,500th game in the top-flight.

Game Brighton vs Everton Date Saturday, December 29 Time 3pm GMT / 10am ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

Squads & Team News

Position Brighton squad Goalkeepers Ryan, Steele, Button Defenders Bruno, Bong, Duffy, Balogun, Schelotto, Montoya, Suttner, Bernardo Midfielders Stephens, Kayal, Bissouma, Knockaert, Gross, March, Propper Forwards Locadia, Andone, Jahanbakhsh, Murray, Izquierdo, Andone

Lewis Dunk returns from suspension and is likely to be recalled for the visit of the Toffees.

But manager Chris Hughton is without goalkeeper Matt Ryan and winger Alireza Jahanbakhsh, both of whom have gone to the Asian Cup.

Jose Izquierdo is still missing with a knee problem which has disrupted much of his campaign.

Possible Brighton starting XI: Button; Montoya, Duffy, Dunk, Bong; Stephens; Knockaert, Gross, Propper, Locadia, Murray.

Position Everton squad Goalkeepers Pickford, Stekelenburg Defenders Holgate, Baines, Keane, Zouma, Jagielka, Digne, Mina, Coleman, Browning, Kenny Midfielders Gomes, Sigurdsson, Walcott, McCarthy, Gueye, Schneiderlin, Bernard, Davies Forwards Tosun, Niasse, Calvert-Lewin, Richarlison, Lookman

Brazil international Richarlison should return from the start after coming off the bench and scoring against Burnley.

Marco Silva has no injury concerns and has Ademola Lookman available after an ankle problem.

Possible Everton starting XI: Pickford, Coleman, Keane, Mina, Zouma, Digne; Gomes, Gueye; Walcott, Sigurdsson, Richarlison.

Betting & Match Odds

Match Preview

Everton boss Silva hailed his side's character after they recovered from the thrashing by Tottenham to thump Burnley, but they must prove that display was not a one-off when they travel to the south coast.

The Portuguese boss allowed his players a new lease of life at Turf Moor but it remains to be seen whether he will deploy similar tactics against a more compact and organised Brighton.

Cenk Tosun's role will be heavily scrutinised with Dominic Calvert-Lewin currently in favour, but Silva is adamant the Turkey international's future is not in jeopardy.

“Of course Tosun has a future here. Why would he not?” he told reporters.

“I decided to go with Oumar Niasse for a change, that’s all. James McCarthy and Morgan Schneiderlin were also not in the squad but that was one specific game for which we decided to change the formation.

“We showed a good reaction after the Tottenham defeat in a difficult game where we had to show commitment as well as quality.”

Ten points might separate Brighton from the bottom three, but Hughton is unwilling to rest on his laurels.

No wins in four have seen the club drop out of the top half and the Brighton boss is keen to extend the gap to the lower reaches of the table, and a surprise draw against Arsenal on Boxing Day did well to boost the morale of the players.

Hughton said ahead of the fixture: "I think that, for as much as we might want to talk about making progress, it's still only our second season.

"So for me – and I say this in a good way – the most important direction is down. If we can keep that gap between ourselves and the bottom three, for me that's more important than anything.

"It's a big point (Arsenal) and a point that we needed. We'd had three defeats on the spin. I think we can gain something from the performance as well."