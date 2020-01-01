Brighton manager Potter challenges ‘fantastic kid’ Bissouma on his consistency

The 24-year-old midfielder is one of the regular fixtures in the Seagulls' set-up with five league appearances so far this campaign

and Hove Albion manager Graham Potter has called on Yves Bissouma to work on his consistency ahead of their Premier League trip to Hotspur on Sunday.

Bissouma has been a dominant force in the Seagulls’ midfield since he moved to from club in 2018.

Earlier this month, the Mali international scored a stunning goal in Brighton's 4-2 loss to which has been awarded the club's Goal of the Month for October.

He is in line to make his sixth appearance in the Premier League this season at Tottenham but Potter wants him to maintain his top performances.

"He has to improve his consistency and how he acts all the time," Potter was quoted by Sussex Live.

"His highest level is very high but his lowest level is a bit too low. He has to manage that and we have to help him with that.

"That is not just a football thing. Life would be a lot easier if I just sat there once a week and did not have to worry about human beings or people, or how they act and how they behave.

"Life would be a lot simpler. But he is a great kid, a great lad, I like him a lot.

"I love working with him, he's a fantastic challenge, a fantastic talent and it is my responsibility to get him to that high level more often.

“When I talk about consistency, people need help with that. That is the best bit of this job.

"When I analyse why I do this job, where I get the most joy out of this job - it is by helping individuals get to the level where they did not think they could get to.

"As part of that you know you are going to get criticism and negativity but that's what makes it even better when you finally achieve it."

In an interview with the club media during the week, Bissouma described Potter as his father who regularly checks on him.

"He has helped me so many times. He helps with my confidence, he talks with me all the time,” the Mali midfielder told My Albion TV.

"Sometimes when I am home he messages me. He is like my dad."