Brighton defender Leon Balogun passed fit for Crystal Palace showdown

The Super Eagles defender has been out of action since February 6 due to an injury he picked up in training

and Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton has stated that Leon Balogun is contention for Saturday’s M23 derby against .

Balogun has missed the Seagulls' last four matches owing to a shoulder injury he suffered days after he helped them advance to the quarter-finals against West Bromwich Albion on February 6.

Ahead of Saturday’s visit to Selhurst Park, Hughton gave an assessment of his team and confirmed that Nigerian centre-back has resumed training and he is available for selection.

"It's only Pascal Gross who is not available for the game. Leon Balogun is back training now so apart from Pascal, everybody is fit,” Hughton said.

"We'll see how he goes this week. At the time I said the good news although it was a hamstring injury, it wasn't a bad hamstring, probably a grade one.

Article continues below

"He's not back training yet. He's been doing some good work with the medical department. He's got a chance for possibly, if not it will be after the international break.”

The 30-year-old who has played 10 games in his debut season with the Seagulls broke his duck against the Eagles at the Amex Stadium back in December and helped them cruise to a 3-1 win.

Balogun has found playing time limited at the Amex Stadium this campaign and he is facing competition with preferred defensive partnership of Lewis Dunk and Shane Duffy.