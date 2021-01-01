Breaking: Iwobi tests positive for Covid, out of Nigeria-Benin – reports

Reports indicate that the Everton star will miss the Super Eagles’ Afcon qualifier

Everton star Alex Iwobi appears primed to miss Nigeria’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Benin after testing positive for coronavirus, according to reports in the local media.

Unverified sources indicate that the attacker was tested positive for Covid-19 upon arrival in Benin ahead of Saturday’s showdown between the Super Eagles and the Squirrels.

The news—if confirmed—will come as a major blow for Gernot Rohr as he looks to get the Eagles over the line and secure their ticket to Cameroon.

The attacking midfielder has been a key figure under the German coach, and would almost certainly have started for the West Africans had he been available.