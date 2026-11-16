Brazil 1958 World Cup winner and former AC Milan European Cup champion Dino Sani dies at the age of 94

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Former Brazil midfielder Dino Sani, who helped his country win their maiden World Cup title in Sweden in 1958, has passed away at the age of 94. The iconic playmaker also enjoyed a decorated club career in South America and Europe, lifting both the Serie A crown and the European Cup during his time with AC Milan.

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Brazilian football mourns legendary midfielder

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) confirmed that Sani died on Sunday, prompting widespread tributes for a key member of the first Selecao squad to conquer the global stage.

Known for his accurate passing, set-piece delivery and defensive screen work, he earned 24 caps for his country - recording 16 victories, four draws, four losses and four goals. Alongside his World Cup triumph, he won the 1958 Oswaldo Cruz Cup, 1959 Bernardo O'Higgins Cup and 1960 Roca Cup.

Federation chief leads emotional tributes

During the 1958 World Cup in Sweden under coach Vicente Feola, the midfielder started the opening 3-0 win over Austria and the 0-0 draw with England before a muscle injury ruled him out and handed Zito his spot.

Paying his respects in an official statement, CBF president Samir Xaud said: "We have lost one of our first world champions. Dino Sani etched his name into the history of the Brazilian national team in 1958. His name will forever stand among the greats of the Amarelinha. At this difficult time for his family and friends, I offer my condolences and pay tribute to this great champion and idol."

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Issuing a further tribute on Instagram, the federation wrote: "CBF deeply regrets the passing of Dino Sani, member of the world champion team in 1958, who won the first star for Brazil. Dino Sani leaves a legacy of achievements and a history that will always be remembered by Brazilian football. Our solidarity to the family, friends and fans. Rest in peace, champ."

Decorated career spanned two continents

Born in Sao Paulo on May 23, 1932, to an Italian family, Sani started out at Palmeiras in 1950 by winning the Campeonato Paulista before spells with XV de Jau and Comercial-SP led to a 1954 move to Sao Paulo, where he scored 113 goals in 324 matches and lifted the 1957 state title. Following a stint at Boca Juniors from 1960 to 1961, he joined AC Milan and won the 1961-62 Serie A crown and 1962-63 European Cup before finishing his playing days at Corinthians between 1965 and 1968, winning the 1966 Rio-Sao Paulo Tournament.

Coaching success leaves lasting legacy

After taking charge of Corinthians from 1969 to 1970, Sani won three straight Rio Grande do Sul state titles at Internacional between 1971 and 1973 before returning for another triumph in 1983, alongside spells managing Palmeiras, Flamengo, Fluminense, Coritiba, Goias and Ponte Preta. He also guided Penarol to the 1978 and 1979 Uruguayan league titles before coaching Boca, Coritiba, Qatar and Gremio, where he retired in 1992. Tributes are expected before Brazil's friendly against Singapore on Tuesday.