'I was explaining a set-piece' - Boyata denies kissing team-mate Grujic as Bundesliga returns after coronavirus

The Hertha Berlin defender apologised for touching the face of his fellow player during a match but said he was not kissing his cheek

Dedryck Boyata insists he was "explaining a set-piece" to Marko Grujic after he was accused of flouting social-distancing advice and planting a kiss on his team-mate.

Hertha were 3-0 winners against on Saturday as the became the first major European league to resume since the suspension of the 2019-20 season due to the coronavirus pandemic in March.

Precautions were taken in games, with substitutes wearing masks and sitting significant distances away from each other, but Boyata appeared to kiss Grujic on the cheek. However, Boyata took to Instagram to offer a different version of events.

"It wasn't a kiss, neither a celebration," he wrote accompanied by a video of the incident. "I apologise for putting my hands on @grujicmarko face. I was giving him instructions about a set-piece.

"We must definitely be careful now that we play under this situation. We have to adapt our way to play or celebrate."

players hugged after scoring twice early in their 3-1 win over .

The German Football League (DFL) said it will not penalise players for celebrating, though it did offer guidance on the matter - but state minister for Bavaria Markus Soder said stricter rules must be enforced in line with hygiene protocols.

"Football has an extreme function to be a role model, so we should stick to our instructions and pay attention to it next week," he told Sport 1. "The players must also obey the rules."

On the Hertha incident, he added: "I didn't like it."

Hertha manager Bruno Labbadia, who was taking charge of his first game at the club, had suggested that the frequency of testing meant his players should be allowed to celebrate in such a manner.

"Celebrating goals is part of football. We have been tested so often that I think you can allow it," Labbadia said. "It would be a shame if you weren't allowed to celebrate any more. I hope people out there understand it. It is just a recommendation [from the DFL] to hold back.

"We have tested negative six times, most recently on Friday. Emotions are part of the game, otherwise we don't need to play it."

Following the Hertha celebrations, a Bundesliga spokesperson said: "On the subject of goal celebrations, it was something that was merely advised in the guidelines - sanctions are therefore not necessary."