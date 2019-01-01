Bournemouth vs Manchester City: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The away side travel to the Vitality Stadium looking for a ninth straight win over the Cherries in the Premier League, having dropped points last week

will be looking to pick up the pace at the top end of the Premier League table with a return to winning ways at Eddie Howe's Bournemouth.

Last weekend's handball controversy against put a dent in City's momentum but their overall performances in their opening games have been ominous for their title rivals.

The Cherries' record against the top six is poor and they will be hopeful of snapping an unwanted streak of eight consecutive defeats to Pep Guardiola's side.

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

Squads & Team News

Position Bournemouth squad Goalkeepers Begovic, Boruc, Ramsdale, Travers Defenders Francis, Cook, Ake, Daniels, Smith, Stacey, Rico, Simpson, Kelly, Mepham Midfielders Gosling, Lerma, Surman, Danjuma, Cook, Stanislas, Brooks, H. Wilson, Fraser, Taylor, Billing, Butcher, Ofoborh, Kilkenny, Dobre Forwards King, Solanke, Ibe, C. Wilson

Bournemouth are without a number of first-team players including David Brooks, Dan Gosling, Simon Francis, Arnaut Danjuma, Lloyd Kelly and Junior Stanislas.

Lewis Cook is back in training following his long-term lay-off, but isn't ready for match action yet.

Possible Bournemouth starting XI: Ramsdale; Daniels, Ake, Cook, Smith; Fraser, Lerma, Billing, H. Wilson; King, C. Wilson.

Position Manchester City squad Goalkeepers Ederson, Bravo, Carson, Grimshaw Defenders Laporte, Stones, Otamendi, Walker, Cancelo, Zinchenko, Mendy, Angelino Midfielders De Bruyne, D. Silva, Gundogan, Rodri, Fernandinho, Foden Forwards Aguero, Jesus, Sterling, Sane, Mahrez, B. Silva

Oleksandr Zinchenko was a slight worry at the end of last week's game but has recovered from cramp and is available for selection.

John Stones is still out, but Guardiola confirmed that new right-back Joao Cancelo is ready to play and could feature ahead of Kyle Walker. Riyad Mahrez and Bernardo Silva's battle for the right-wing spot is also set to continue.

Possible Manchester City starting XI: Ederson; Zinchenko, Laporte, Otamendi, Walker; Rodri, D. Silva, De Bruyne; Sterling, Aguero, Mahrez.

Match Preview

Bournemouth tend to struggle against Manchester City in terms of results, but they have come close to taking points off them on more than one occasion in recent seasons and will have some optimism going into this game.

They have never beaten them in a competitive game and have never taken a Premier League point off them, but with a win and a draw from their opening two games, Eddie Howe's side have started the new season reasonably well.

Struggling against City is hardly unique to Bournemouth, but Howe says their past defeats will serve as motivation ahead of Sunday's game.

“I wouldn’t say it frustrates me," he said. "I think it inspires me. We’ve got to try to turn that around and use that record to inspire us in this game. I don’t think we will be the only team to suffer a bad record against Manchester City in recent years.

“They are an outstanding team and every time we have played against them we have come off the pitch learning more about ourselves and what we have to do to grow and become better. We try to embrace these challenges, not look at it fearfully.”

One player to watch will, as ever, be City's Raheem Sterling. He has flourished against Bournemouth in recent years, registering eight goals and two assists in seven league appearances including a memorable last-minute winner at the Vitality Stadium two years ago.

While his starting spot is likely to be assured, there are decisions to be made on the right with Kyle Walker hoping to hold off the challenge of Joao Cancelo, and Bernardo Silva under threat from the improving Riyad Mahrez. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if there are any selection-based recriminations for Sergio Aguero's angry reaction to being substituted last week.

The visitors are the obvious favourites, but Guardiola insists on total focus in all of his side's matches and is aware of the threat this week's opponents can pose.

"We know each other quite well," he said. "They have the same manager as four years ago. They have the same points as us.

"They defend deep with the 5-3-2. They attack really well. It’s always tough.”

While the Catalan said in his press conference that he likes the 'justice' of VAR, he will doubtless be hoping for a less controversial game than the clash with Spurs last week. With another home game to come before the first international break of the season, these two matches could be a chance to give a taste of Premier League action to the likes of Cancelo or Angelino, who are yet to feature since joining in the summer.