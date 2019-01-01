Bournemouth vs Everton: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Marco Silva's Toffees could vault themselves into the top four at this early venture in the season if they can rumble the Cherries on the South Coast

With the first international break of the season done and dusted, Bournemouth and return to Premier League action as the pair face off at the Vitality Stadium this Sunday.

Save a shock defeat to newly-promoted , Marco Silva's Toffees have gone unbeaten in their other games so far, and they could draw level on points with champions if they pick up a win on the south coast this weekend.

But Eddie Howe's side will be keen to dig themselves out of any prospective relegation scenario too, having only taken four points from a possible 12 across their opening stretch, leaving them perilously near the foot of the table.

Game Bournemouth vs Date Sunday, September 15 Time 2pm BST / 9am ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game can be watched on NBCSN. It can be streamed via NBCSports.com

US TV channel Online stream NBCSN NBCSports.com

In the UK, the match will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Premier League. It can be streamed via Sky Go.

UK TV channel Online stream Sky Sports Main Event / Sky Sports Premier League Sky Go

Squads & Team News

Position Bournemouth squad Goalkeepers Ramsdale, Boruc, Travers Defenders Smith, Steve Cook, Mepham, Ake, Stacey, Rico, Simpson, Kelly, Francis Midfielders Harry Wilson, Lerma, Billing, Fraser, Lewis Cook, Ibe, Butcher, Surman, Kilkenny Forwards King, Charlie Wilson, Solanke, Dobre

Even only a handful of games into the new season, injury troubles remain a consistent presence around Bournemouth's squad, with David Brooks, Dan Gosling, Junior Stanislas and Charlie Daniels among those sidelined.

In some much-needed good news however, the Cherries look set to finally welcome back Lewis Cook from a cruciate issue, with the midfielder having been out since last December.

Potential Bournemouth XI : Ramsdale; Smith, S Cook, Mepham, Ake, H Wilson, Lerma, Billing, Fraser; King; C Wilson.

Position Everton squad Goalkeepers Pickford, Stekelenburg Defenders Baines, Keane, Holgate, Digne, Mina, Sidibe, Coleman, Feeney Midfielders Sigurdsson, Schneiderlin, Bernard, Gomes, Davies, Delph Forwards Richarlison, Calvert-Lewin, Walcott, Tosun, Iwobi, Kean, Niasse

Silva is without goalkeeper Jonas Lossl and midfielder Jean-Philippe Gbamin, but otherwise has a fully fit squad to call upon for this encounter as he looks to keep his side in contention near the summit of the table.

Alex Iwobi will be expected to start once again after he impressed on his full debut last time out.

Potential Everton XI : Pickford; Coleman, Keane, Mina, Digne; Delph, Gomes; Richarlison, Sigurdsson, Iwobi; Kean.

Betting & Match Odds

Everton have got the backing of the bookies with odds of 5/4 at bet365. Bournemouth are meanwhile available at 21/10, while the draw can be backed at 5/2.

Match Preview

It may be early days yet, with no big six test yet to cross their path, but Everton have every reason to feel optimistic about their chances of breaking the stronghold at the top of the Premier League this season.

Save a minor hiccup, the Toffees look like they could match the heavyweights of English football in 2019-20, and indeed have the chance to propel themselves into the top four with a win against Bournemouth this weekend.

Having recruited with a shrewdness for the most part over the last few transfer windows, the Merseyside outfit boast a number of seasoned internationals and top talents among their squad, and could be poised to cause a splash in the top flight.

One major player key to their sterling start to the campaign is defender Lucas Digne, who has proved to be just as vital at the front as he is at the back, being directly involved in more goals than virtually any other defensive player in the league over the past 12 months.

The 26-year-old has played alongside some of the world's greatest players during his career, but has struggled to stand out as a free-kick specialist, until he was able to shine at Goodison Park.

“Taking a free kick is not some new skill that suddenly appeared out of the blue,” the international recently told Goal. “I took free kicks when I was young, but the last time I scored one was with France Under-19 when we beat the 6-0.

“I knew I could take free kicks well, I just didn’t have the chance with my previous clubs. At the elite level you know the hierarchy, and when you play in a team with absolute world-class players – legends, even - like Zlatan in PSG, Totti in at and especially Messi in Barca, then there is no way that you just walk up and take the ball out of their hands before a free kick."

Down the other end of the table however, the Cherries have seen contrasting fortunes for the most part, with striker Josh King admitting that the September international break likely came at a good time to help them recalibrate.

“It’s been a very mixed bag," he told the club's website. “I thought we put in a good performance against Manchester City and them and are the two best teams in the league.

“[But] I [don't] think anyone played well against Leicester and we all [know] it. It’s in the back of everyone’s mind that it was a bad performance and we want to make it right against Everton.

“Every time we play Everton, it’s a good game to watch. We’re both attacking and both box to box.

“We haven’t performed how we should have in the first four games and maybe the international break came at a good time because we can regroup and focus on Sunday because we need three points.”