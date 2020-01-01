Bouna Sarr: Bayern Munich sign Marseille right-back

The Senegalese has teamed up with the Allianz Arena outfit after ending his four-year-stay with the Phocaeans

giants have announced the signing of Bouna Sarr from club .

The right-back has been turning heads since he teamed up with the Stade Velodrome outfit in 2015 and last season he featured in 27 league games for the side to help them finish second on the table.

The versatile defender has now signed a four-year deal with the Bavarians to continue his development with the German club.

Sarr will link up with international Eric Choupo-Moting, who also recently teamed up with Bayern after leaving .

"I'm very happy to be joining a great club like FC Bayern. It's a dream come true and I will do everything I can to help continue the successful history of this club,” Sarr told the club website.

Bayern Munich board member for sport Hasan Salihamidzic believes the French-born Senegalese will add value to his side, given his versatility.

"Bouna Sarr is a dynamic right-back who fits in very well with the way we approach our game,” Salihamidzic said.

“He'll help us in an important position. At 28, he brings stability and experience to the table, and we also believe that he'll develop further at FC Bayern."

Sarr started his professional career with FC Gerland and played for and Metz youth teams before his promotion to the Maroons' first team in 2011.

The defender featured in 96 games for Metz before he moved to Marseille in 2015, where he spent four years.

The 28-year-old made more than 135 appearances for the Stade Velodrome outfit, helping the club finish as runner-up in the in the 2017-18 season.

Sarr was born in to a Senegalese father and a Guinean mother which make him eligible to play for the three countries.

He could make his debut for his new club when they take on Arminia Bielefeld in their next league game on October 17.