Boufal limps off with injury in Southampton defeat to Burnley
Sofiane Boufal hobbled off the pitch in Southampton's 2-1 home loss to Burnley on Saturday.
Ralph Hasenhuttl was forced to make an early change in the 39th minute after the 29-year-old, who was making his 17th Premier League appearance of the season, suffered a knock.
Boufal was subsequently replaced by Mali's Moussa Djenepo but Saints bowed to defeat as they recorded their 13th loss in the 2019-20 league campaign.
39: #SaintsFC forced into an early change, as @sosoboufal19 picks up an injury.— Southampton FC (@SouthamptonFC) February 15, 2020
On comes @MoussaDjenepo2 ! [1-1] pic.twitter.com/LbiSm8Nec2
The nature and severity of the Morrocan's injury is yet to be disclosed but 13th-placed Southampton will be looking to return to winning ways against Aston Villa on February 22 after losing three straight games.