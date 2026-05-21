How to buy Bosnia and Herzegovina World Cup 2026 tickets: Dates, fixtures, prices & more

Bosnia and Herzegovina fans are still on a high after their team clinched a famous win over Italy to secure their 2026 World Cup spot.
It’s co-hosts Canada, who are up first for Bosnia and Herzegovina. The sides meet at BMO Field in Toronto on June 12.
Sergej Barbarez's men held their nerve during two playoff penalty shootout wins, and they'll have to show plenty of grit again if they are to successfully progress from their World Cup group.
Let GOAL show you the latest World Cup 2026 ticket information, including how you can secure seats at Bosnia and Herzegovina’s games, and how much they cost.
Bosnia and Herzegovina World Cup 2026 Fixtures
Bosnia and Herzegovina had to dig deep during their World Cup qualifying campaign.
Will they show plenty of heart in North America this summer too? This is the Group B fixtures that await them:
Date
Fixture
Location
Tickets
Fri June 12
Canada vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
BMO Field, Toronto
Thu June 18
Switzerland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina
SoFi Stadium, Inglewood
Wed June 24
Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Qatar
Lumen Field, Seattle
How to buy Bosnia and Herzegovina World Cup tickets?
As of today, the major official World Cup ticket lotteries (including the Visa Presale and early Random Selection Draws) have concluded. With record-breaking demand, primary availability via the initial phases is now extremely limited.
Here is the current status of ticket sales:
- Last-Minute Sales Phase: This phase is currently live and operates on a first-come, first-served basis. Unlike the lotteries, these are real-time transactions. This is the final window to buy directly from FIFA.
- Official FIFA Resale Marketplace: This is the only authorized platform for fans to buy and sell verified tickets at face value. It will remain open until the end of the tournament.
- Secondary Marketplaces: Fans can also find tickets on platforms like StubHub. These are often the best options for high-demand knockout games, though prices may vary from face value. Always check the T&Cs of the secondary site before purchasing.
How much are Bosnia and Herzegovina World Cup tickets?
FIFA has implemented variable pricing for the 2026 tournament. Tickets for the Group Stage start as low as $60 (for specific Supporter Tiers), while prices for the Final can reach up to $6,730.
Below are the estimated price ranges for the current tournament phases:
Category
Group Stage
Round of 32 - Quarters
Semis & Final
Category 1
$250 - $400
$600 - $1,200
$1,500 - $6,730
Category 2
$150 - $280
$400 - $800
$1,000 - $4,210
Category 3
$100 - $200
$200 - $500
$600 - $2,790
Category 4
$60 - $120
$150 - $350
$400 - $2,030
What to expect from Bosnia and Herzegovina at World Cup 2026
Despite losing focus midway through qualifying, losing to Austria at home, and drawing with Cyprus away, which scuppered their bid for an automatic place at the 2026 World Cup, Bosnia and Herzegovina recovered their composure in time.
In the subsequent playoffs, Bosnia’s battling qualities came to the fore. National legend, Edin Džeko, grabbed a late equaliser in the semi-final against Wales to force a penalty shootout, which they won.
It was a similar narrative during the playoff final against Italy, with Haris Tabaković grabbing a late equaliser, before Bosnia once again showed their prowess from the penalty spot to send the crowd in Zenica delirious.
This is only the second time Zmajevi (The Dragons) have qualified for the World Cup and a reason why their match tickets are in high demand.
Back in 2014, in Brazil, when they made their tournament debut, they suffered losses to Argentina (1-2) and Nigeria (0-1), which ended their dreams of progressing to the knockout stages. However, they did notch a consolation win against Iran (3-1) in their final group match.
Amazingly Edin Džeko, at 40 years of age, is still the focal point of the frontline. The Schalke striker is one of four Bosnian players who scored during the 2014 World Cup campaign. The only other member of that 2014 squad that will be heading to North America is Sead Kolašinac, who currently plys his trade in Serie A with Atalanta.
What are the FIFA World Cup 2026 venues?
In June 2022, the sixteen FIFA World Cup 2026 host cities were announced (two in Canada, three in Mexico, and eleven in the United States). Check out the cities and the stadiums that will be used as venues below:
Country
Stadium (City)
Capacity
Canada
BC Place (Vancouver)
54,000
BMO Field (Toronto)
45,000
Mexico
Estadio Banorte (Mexico City)
83,000
Estadio Akron (Guadalajara)
48,000
Estadio BBVA (Monterrey)
53,500
United States
Mercedes-Benz Stadium (Atlanta)
75,000
Gillette Stadium (Foxborough)
65,000
AT&T Stadium (Dallas)
94,000
NRG Stadium (Houston)
72,000
Arrowhead Stadium (Kansas City)
73,000
SoFi Stadium (Inglewood)
70,000
Hard Rock Stadium (Miami)
65,000
MetLife Stadium (East Rutherford)
82,500
Lincoln Financial Field (Philadelphia)
69,000
Levi's Stadium (San Francisco)
71,000
Lumen Field (Seattle)
69,000