Borussia Dortmund join hands with Brand Connexxion to provide football education for underprivileged kids

BVB youth coaches will work closely with under-privileged kids across South East Asia...

(BVB) on Friday announced a new partnership with Brand Connexxion Pte Ltd, a company which focuses on corporate social responsibility activities.

Their aim is to connect organisations, corporate entities and individuals to provide a holistic, innovative program, which is part of Brand Connexxion’s overall CSR (Corporate Social Responsibility) strategy.

This CSR partnership will pave the way for BVB’s involvement in providing grassroots football education by coaches from the BVB Evonik Football academy in Dortmund. Te children will give them the opportunity to learn and understand the sporting principles which should come in handy for them later in life.

More teams

The program will be implemented with Brand Connexxion through a network of corporates and individuals that hope to have a positive and lasting impact on the lives of these young children from all over South East Asia, including remote villages and towns.

BVB Head of International & New Business, Benedikt Scholz focused on sustainability as one of the key components of the project.

"Sustainability is one of our key topics. We are proud to be involved in this initiative and always looking for new ways to give back to society and at the same time engage with the young children through football," highlighted Scholz.

Whereas, Suresh Letchmanan BVB Asia Pacific Managing Director, feels that the partnership would boost BVB's relationship with the community at large.

“We are grateful to be given this opportunity to incorporate social responsibility into our strategy, and with this cooperation, we are leveraging on Brand Connexxion’s ecosystem to bring black and yellow hearts closer towards the community and for real added social value.”

Meanwhile, Roslyn Gay, Co-Founder of Brand Connexxion wants to leverage the popularity of BVB across social strata to reach out to more kids.

“The thing I love most about Borussia Dortmund lies in the origin and the heart behind for its people, what it stands for and support; the working class; young and old, generations from all walks of life and this is exactly the club I want to work with to raise a new generation of leaders through the infusion of football as a social tool and in providing football education to the underprivileged children since our heart has always been about the orphans and by extending these opportunities to the children, I endeavour to raise the involvement of more corporate entities, individuals and organisations in elevating Football CSR to greater heights in helping the kids to discover hidden talents and potential that lies deep within them to make them the next shining star in their lives," commented Gay.