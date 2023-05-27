Borussia Dortmund bottle it! Jude Bellingham & Co fall behind draw with Mainz as Bayern Munich steal Bundesliga title

Borussia Dortmund slipped up by drawing 2-2 with Mainz in the final game of the Bundesliga season, allowing Bayern Munich to win the title.

Dortmund needed win to be crowned champions

Fell 2-0 down but pulled level late on

Bayern beat Koln to secure 11th straight title

WHAT HAPPENED? Dortmund went 2-0 down early against Mainz, derailing their hopes of winning the Bundesliga title for the first time since the 2011-12 season. Andreas Hanche-Olsen scored in the 15th minute, before Sebastien Haller missed a penalty. Karim Onisiwo then added a second, leaving Dortmund's hopes hanging by a thread.

While Raphael Guerreiro managed to pull one back for the hosts and they went on to equalise through Niklas Sule right at the end, it was not enough as Bayern had beaten Koln 2-1 in their game to ensure the title stays in Munich.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dortmund jumped into the lead in the title race last weekend, as they beat Augsburg 3-0 while Bayern lost 3-1 to RB Leipzig. However, their draw and Bayern's win allowed the the Bavarian giants to maintain their iron grip on the Bundesliga title, making it 11 triumphs in a row.

WHAT NEXT FOR DORTMUND? Edin Terzic's team will have to rebuild and try to knock Bayern off of their crown next season.