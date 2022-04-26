Borussia Dortmund and Dynamo Kyiv raise €400,000 for victims of Russia invasion of Ukraine

Borussia Dortmund and Dynami Kyiv raised €400.000 for victims of the war in Ukraine in a charity match on Tuesday.

The Ukrainian side ran out 3-2 winners in the encounter at the Signal Iduna Park.

It is the fourth charity match that Kyiv have played since starting their tour of Europe, having already beaten Legia Warsaw and Galatasaray and drawn with Cluj.

What happened in the match between Dortmund and Dynamo Kyiv?

Jamie Bynoe-Gittens opened the scoring for the home team with an assist from Erling Haaland just four minutes in, but he visitors equalised five minutes later through Vitaliy Buyalskyi.

Borussia Dortmund raised €400,000 towards victims of the war in Ukraine during their charity game against Dynamo Kyiv 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/8mnF1c6IW2 — GOAL (@goal) April 26, 2022

Vladyslav Vanat put Kyiv ahead in the 11th minute and then put them 3-1 up with 10 minutes left of the first half.

Tom Rothe pulled one back for the home team in the second half.

What has been said?

Kyiv mayor Vitaly Klitschko released a video message expressing his thanks to the German club for their participation.

"We would like to thank BVB and everyone who made this game possible," he said.

Dortmund CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke added: "It's about making a mark. A sign of solidarity and against this despicable war of aggression."

DFB president Bernd Neuendorf was also in attendance and pointed out that the match will have come as a welcome distraction for the Ukrainian refugees in attendance.

“There are many people here in the stadium who have fled their homeland," he said.

"For them it's a bit of distraction and variety."

