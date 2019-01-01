Boost for Manchester United as Bailly resumes training

The Ivorian centre-back has recovered from a knee injury and joined the rest of his teammates at the Aon Training Complex on Wednesday

have been handed injury boost following Eric Bailly's return to training after recovering from a knee injury.

Bailly joined Luke Shaw, Axel Tuanzebe, Nemanja Matic, Diogo Dalot and Timothy Fosu-Mensah in training at Carrington after battling with varying injuries.

During pre-season, the 25-year-old defender sustained a knee injury during the Red Devils' 2-1 win over Hotspur in July and has not played a game this season after undergoing surgery.

Manchester United's visit to Bramall Lane for Saturday's Premier League game against comes too early for Bailly, who did not join the group in training but had an individual session on Wednesday.

The international's return comes as a boost for seventh-placed Manchester United, who have conceded 12 goals in the English top-flight this term.