Boost for Malawi as Tabitha, Temwa Chawinga return for Mozambique clash

The forwards missed out on the country's 2018 Cosafa Cup campaign but are in contention for the Olympic qualifiers

Abel Mkandawire has confirmed the arrival of Tabitha Chawinga and sister Temwa for Malawi's next month's 2020 Olympic qualifier two-legged meeting with Mozambique.

The Malawian duo of Tabitha and Temwa, who ply their trade in and respectively, missed out of September's 2018 Cosafa Women's Cup in .

But they have joined Mkandawire's team at their Mpira Vilage camp alongside Kvarnsveden's Sabina Thom as the foreign-based players called up to face the Mozambicans.

In the past few days, 25 players picked from a recent regional women's tournament have been training at the Chiwembe Technical Centre in Blantyre.

And the gaffer believes his side are in good shape to challenge for a qualification spot to next year's Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

“All the players fought hard to get into the squad and those selected deserved it," Mkandawire told media.

"We have a blend of senior and young players who showed good levels of tactical awareness. It is now up to us to build a team.”

They will welcome the Southeast Africans in the first round of the Tokyo 2020 Women's Olympic qualifier on April 4 at home with the second leg five days later.

MALAWI SQUAD:

GOALKEEPERS: Samil Amidu (DD Sunshine), Mercy Sikelo (Skippers), Martha Banda( BT Zero), Ruth Mhango (Under 20).

Article continues below

DEFENDERS: Fatsireni Kazembe (Skippers), Silvia Phiri, Moreen Phiri (CY Sisters), Ruth Nyirongo (DD Sunshine), Chimwemwe Madise (DD Sunshine), Emily Jossam (Skippers), Towera Vinkhumbo (BT Zero), Patricia Nyirenda (Ntopwa)

MIDFIELDERS: Chikondi Gondwe (CY Sisters), Madyina Ngulube (DD Sunshine), Fanny Mwale (DD Sunshine), Chimwemwe Bonongwe, Bridget Nkuzilire (Skippers), Asimenye Simwawa (Super Dynamos), Wezzie Mvula (DD Sunshine), Zainabu Kapanda (BT Zero)

STRIKERS: Loveness Nyakamera (Skippers), Mary Chavinda (BT Zero), Linda Kasenda (Skippers), Enelescio Mhango( DD Sunshine)