Boost for Liverpool as Salah returns to training ahead of Crystal Palace clash

The Egypt international could play a part when Jurgen Klopp’s men take on the Eagles at Selhurst Park

have been handed a huge boost following the return to training of their star forward Mohamed Salah.

The Reds will hope to further increase their lead on the Premier League table when they take on on Saturday.

Salah, who has scored nine goals this season, picked up an ankle problem against before the international break.

The injury prevented him from featuring for in their African Cup of Nations qualifying games against and Comoros.

The 27-year-old, however, joined the rest of Jurgen Klopp’s men in training on Thursday as they prepare for their encounter against the Eagles.

Our full training gallery @MoSalah and @andrewrobertso5 were involved in some of the session as we trained at Melwood this evening

Back to business

Salah will hope to play a part at Selhurst Park and possibly add to his six league goals this season.