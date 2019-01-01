Boost for Fenerbahce as Victor Moses resumes training

The former Nigeria international has been out of action since August with a muscle injury but looks set to play again for the Yellow Canaries

Victor Moses has resumed training ahead of this weekend's Super Lig trip to Denizlispor.

The loanee suffered a muscle injury in Fenerbahce’s 5-0 demolition of Gaziantep in August, with the ex- international consequently missing seven of the club’s matches.

But the Turkish outfit has disclosed Moses has shaken off the strain to his muscle, to train with Ersun Yanal’s men on Monday evening.

They are guests of Denizlispor at Denizli Ataturk Stadium, and the 28-year-old’s fitness is crucial for the Yellow Canaries.

Fenerbahce are searching for their first league title since 2014, with the reigning champions after successfully defending their title last season.

Presently, the Sukru Saracoglu Stadium giants are fifth in the log with 11 points after seven outings – with just two defeats.

Moses scored four goals in 14 goals last term to help Yanal’s side win the Turkish Cup.