Bony: Former Manchester City striker 'impatient' to play football again

The Ivory Coast star is yet to find a new club since he left Al-Ittihad by mutual agreement in November 2020

Former Manchester City and Swansea City striker Wilfried Bony has expressed his frustration after finding it difficult to secure a new club.

Bony is yet to play a competitive match since he left Saudi Arabia’s Al-Ittihad on November 1, 2020 and he has been training with League Two club Newport County to maintain his fitness level.

Back in March, Swedish second-tier club Orgryte revealed that they rejected the opportunity to sign the former Premier League star.

The 32-year-old star is hungry for playing minutes and he believes he can get a new home with the summer transfer window still open.

"I really want to play, I'm impatient. We are ready, it can be settled at any time, it can come at any time,” Bony told Foot Mercato.

“Of course, it is a long time. Since November 1, it's been almost nine months, it's been a long time. A footballer likes being on the field, having the pressure of training, of the field. I am always motivated.

“The day I lose that, the day I'm no longer hungry, I'll stop. I always want to play, to win. I'm fine. I just need to find a team to allow me to find some rhythm. It will take me a month or two to be on top then. It's normal, I haven't played for eight months.

“Physically, you can be ready, but if you don't have the rhythm, you can't really perform. I have to go through the minutes with a team to get back into the game after four to five matches.

Bony is renowned for his goalscoring threats and he made 45 goal contributions in 115 Premier League games for Man City, Stoke City and Swansea City.

“Training with a group makes things easier," he added. "The Covid-19 complicates things a bit. But you have to deal with it. The most important thing is to face the problems, not to run away from them. No matter where we are, there will always be problems. I adapt. I am with my family here.”