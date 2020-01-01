Bonne: Queens Park Rangers complete signing of Charlton Athletic forward

The Zimbabwe international has reached a deal that will keep him at Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium until 2023

Championship club Queens Park have announced the signing of Macauley Bonne from Charlton Athletic.

The Zimbabwe international signed a three-year deal with the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium outfit after successful medicals.

Bonne is no stranger to the Championship after playing 33 games and scoring 11 goals for Charlton in the 2019-20 season, although his effort was not enough to help the Addicks avoid relegation.

The forward has expressed his delight after teaming up with QPR and hopes to follow in the footsteps of Ebere Eze, who recently moved to the Premier League with .

“I am really pleased and happy it’s finally done. I can’t wait to get started now,” Bonne told the club website.

“The second I heard there was interest, my head was turned,” he said. “I’ll easily say that – my head was turned straight away.

“When you look at someone like Ebere Eze, the manager here and the club must be doing something right to develop players into Premier League players.

“[The fans can expect] energy, fight, hunger and goals [from me]. I will fight for the team, I will fight for my team-mates and I just can’t wait to get started.

“I am happy and proud of where I have come from to get to where I am today.”

QPR manager Mark Warburton is confident the 24-year-old, who bagged 45 goals in 90 appearances during his time with Leyton Orient, will add value to his side.

“I am delighted to have him come on board. Macauley has already shown himself to be a proven goalscorer at this level, and he did it with a team in the lower half of the division,” Warburton said.

“He can score a variety of goals, he’s young, hungry and has a lot of development potential in him.

“He will help to lighten the load for Lyndon Dykes and will certainly give us a different option upfront.”

Bonne has featured for Colchester United, Leyton Orient and Charlton Athletic before joining QPR to continue his progress.

The forward could make his debut for his new club when they take on Bournemouth in a Championship game on October 17.