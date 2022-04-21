Man Utd captain Maguire receives 'serious threat' to family home as police investigate

Ryan Tolmich
The incident comes shortly after the club's defeat to Liverpool

Manchester United have confirmed that a threat was reported at Harry Maguire's home with police investigating the incident.

Police were sent to Maguire's home amid an anonymous threat, with authorities now searching for the culprit of a reported bomb threat.

The incident comes shortly after Maguire's Manchester United were defeated by rivals Liverpool 4-0 at Anfield.

What did Manchester United say about the threat?

“In the last 24 hours, Harry has received a serious threat to his family home," a Man Utd spokesman said. "He has reported this to the police who are now looking into the matter”.

More to come...