Bologna vs Juventus: TV channel, live stream, squad news & preview

The Turin giants can make it 25 games unbeaten in Serie A this season if they get a positive result against a team struggling to climb out of danger

turn to action on Sunday looking to recover from their midweek defeat to in the .

The Turin club are looking to maintain their 13-point lead at the head of the Italian top-flight as they visit a side sitting third from bottom after 24 games.

Bologna's run of just one win in 2019 leaves them in danger of falling further behind the rest of the pack, putting their future in Serie A at risk.

Still unbeaten in the league this season and with five wins from their last six games, Juventus will be confident of getting back to winning ways when they arrive at the Stadio Renato Dall'Ara.

Game Bologna vs Juventus Date Sunday, February 24 Time 2:00pm GMT / 9:00am ET

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In the United States (US), the game will be available for streaming on the ESPN+ channel.

US TV channel Online stream N/A ESPN+

In the United Kingdom (UK), the game will be broadcast on FreeSports.

UK TV channel Online stream FreeSports FreeSports

Squads & Team

Position Bologna players Goalkeepers Skorupski, Da Costa, Santurro, Pirana Defenders Helander, Calabresi, Gonzalez, Lyanco, De Maio, Danilo, Paz, Dijks, Mattiello, Mbaye Midfielders Pulgar, Nagy, Donsah, Soriano, Svanberg, Dzemaili, , Sansone, Krejci, Okwonkwo, Orsolini, Edera Forwards Santander, Destro, Falcinelli, Palacio

Bologna will be without the injured Mattia Destro, Giancaro Gonzalez and Federico Mattiello, who have all been out for the last few weeks with injuries. Rodrigo Palacio is expected to miss this game with a fitness issue.

Possible Bologna starting XI: Skorupski, Mbaye, Danilo, Lyanco, Dijks, Soriano, Poli, Pulgar, Sansone, Santander, Edera.

Position Juventus players Goalkeepers Szczesny, Perin, Pinsoglio Defenders Chiellini, Cancelo, Rugani, Caceres, Spinazzola, Barzagli, De Sciglio, Bonucci Midfielders Bernadeschi, Khedira, Pjanic, Matuidi, Can, Bentancur Forwards Mandzukic, Ronaldo, Costa, Dybala, Kean

Sami Khedira will not be available for this game after being ruled out of action for a month following heart treatment. Meanwhile, Juan Cuadrado is still out, having been recovering from an injury since December.

Emre Can misses this game as he serves a yellow card suspension.

Possible Juventus starting XI: Szczesny; Cancelo, Bonucci, Caceres, Alex Sandro; Betancur, Pjanic, Matuidi; Bernardeschi, Mandzukic, Ronaldo.

& Match Odds

Juventus are priced as heavy favourites at 4/9 to win this clash at bet365. Bologna can be backed at 13/2, while a draw is on offer at 7/2.

Click here to see all of bet 365's offers for the game, including goalscoring markets, correct score predictions and more.

Match Preview

While Juventus' Champions League campaign took a turn for the worst this week when they went down 2-0 to Atletico Madrid in the last-16 first-leg, their status as domestic dominators remains undisputed.

Massimiliano Allegri's team are 13 points clear at the top of the table and will fancy their chances of at least keeping the pace ahead of , who drew their last two matches.

The Bianconeri have won 10 of their last 11 games against Bologna in Serie A and a positive result this weekend will see them go 25 games unbeaten in the league this season, matching their best ever streak.

Cristiano Ronaldo is still firing on all cylinders for the Italian giants, scoring 19 goals and setting up eight in the league so far. He has scored and assisted in each of his last three games and will become the first in 15 years to do so in four consecutive matches if he gets one of each again on Sunday. The Portuguese star failed to find the net in his previous two games with Bologna, but Sinisa Mihajlovic's team have been leaking goals at an alarming rate lately.

Team-mate Paulo Dybala has proved more productive against Sunday's opponents, scoring five in his last seven against them, but the Argentine attacker has been unable to find the net in away games lately.

Article continues below

As strong as Juventus appear, however, ex-Bologna player Davide Bombardini believes they will have a difficult time this weekend,

"Given Bologna's last three games, I'm sure Mihajlovic's team will put Juventus in trouble," Bombardini said. "From the start in the San Siro against , you could see that they had totally changed. Regardless of the result, given they will face a team with no rivals in our league, they will surely give a hard time to the Bianconeri.

"I'm convinced they will manage to save themselves. Sinisa Mihajlovic took over at the worst possible moment due to the extremely tough schedule. They certainly have all the credentials to stay in Serie A."