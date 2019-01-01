Boho assists, Banda nets hattrick as Logrono trash Ohale's CD Tacon

The Zambian was in a breathtaking form along with her Equato-Guinean teammate as their side fought back to crush the debutants

Barbara Banda scored her first Primera Iberdrola hattrick, while Jade Boho provided an assist as they thrashed Osinachi Ohale's CD Tacon 5-1 in a Spanish Primera Iberdrola encounter on Sunday.

The Zambia and Equatorial Guinea internationals have been impressive for Gerardo's ladies so far this season, including in a 1-1 draw against Tenerife last week.

This time at Estadio Nuevo Municipal Las Gaunas, Kosovare Asllani gave the visitors a shock lead after 17 minutes in the encounter in Logrono.

However, Banda scored the equaliser two minutes later to inspire Logrono fightback before Boho set her up to fire home her second of the match for a 2-1 lead in the 25th minute.

Two minutes after the restart, the Zambian hit her treble of the game and first-ever since moving to in January, before late goals from Chini Pizarro and Silvia Ruiz sealed their triumph.

Banda played from start to finish along with Equato-Guinean Chuigiue Dorine, while compatriot Boho was in action for 82 minutes and Cote d'Ivoire's Ida Guehai only saw 18 minutes.

On the other hand, 's Ohale, who made her second start in Spain, was in action from the start to finish but could not stop her side from being humiliated for the second time in three games.

The win keeps Logrono in second on the Spanish women's top-flight table on goal difference and is tied on seven points with leaders .

They will hope to build on the fine start when they visit the defending champions on September 28.

For Tacon, they have three points from three games so far and will host Chidinma Okeke's Madrid in a local derby on Sunday.