Blame Spurs players for a loss, take credit for a win – Sheringham criticises Mourinho mentality

The ex-striker feels that the Lilywhites head coach can shun responsibility at times, but does feel that he can deliver silverware in north London

Former Manchester United and Tottenham star Teddy Sheringham has aimed a jibe at Jose Mourinho, saying the Spurs boss is keen to blame others for losses while he takes credit for wins.

Mourinho has achieved plenty of success during a two-decade coaching career at Porto, Chelsea, Real Madrid and Manchester United, but has run into trouble recently with Spurs.

After a promising start to the current season Spurs have dropped to ninth in the Premier League table, increasing the pressure on Mourinho during his first full season in charge in north London.

What did Sheringham say about Mourinho?

"Typical Jose, isn't it?" Sheringham told Goal. "Without being too rude, if Tottenham loses, it is Tottenham's fault. If Tottenham win, then it’s Jose’s fault, that’s how it works in Jose’s world.

"He's got a tough job on his hands [against Manchester City in the Carabao Cup final in April], but he will bring silverware. It’s something that they need to do, as they [always] get awful stick from Arsenal fans.

"They were very good under [former boss Mauricio] Pochettino, but he did not win anything, and that is what you look back on as a professional footballer in your career, that you win stuff.

"Jose is a proven winner, and hopefully that will be the case at Tottenham."

The bigger picture

Mourinho has always been an uncompromising figure at the clubs he has led, and that has proven true at Spurs as well.

The Portuguese has never been afraid to cast blame on his players if he felt they weren't performing, such as the opening day of the season when he said some of his Spurs stars had been "lazy" in a loss to Everton.

Dele Alli, who was one of Tottenham's most important players under Pochettino, has been cast aside by Mourinho, who hasn't been afraid to criticise the England midfielder.

Who is Teddy Sheringham?

Sheringham established himself as one of the best English players of his generation during a 24-year career that ended in 2008. The striker won the Premier League three times with Manchester United, while also starring during two separate spells with Tottenham.

Sheringham won 51 caps for England.

