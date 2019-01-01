Blackburn Rovers’ Adarabioyo praises Mowbray’s impact

The Anglo-Nigerian feels he is developing under the guidance of the 56-year-old tactician since teaming up with the side

Tosin Adarabioyo has praised manager Tony Mowbray for his impact on his form this season.

The 22-year-old joined Rovers last summer on loan from but struggled with injury at the start of the campaign.

However, after overcoming the setback, the Anglo- has been playing a key role for the Blue and Whites, starting their last 10 Championship games.

On Saturday, Adarabioyo delivered an impressive defensive performance in their win against , bagging the man-of-the-match award and has lauded the influence of his boss on his form.

“I feel like this is a great platform for me to show what we do. From the get-go I knew he had belief in me and I think I’ve shown that,” he told Lancashire Telegraph.

“There’s been a few things I can improve on and a few things that he did as a centre half. He’s shown me certain things that can help me.”

Adarabioyo, who featured for West Bromwich Albion last season on loan, played in an unfamiliar right-back position for the most part.

Since his arrival at Ewood Park, the defender has been playing in his preferred centre-back role which he feels has helped him to develop his game.

“I’m playing in my preferred position as opposed to last season when I was at right-back,” he continued.

“I feel I’m playing well. I feel like I had a good game [on Saturday], but getting a clean sheet really topped it off.”

After winning their last four games, Rovers are 10th on the Championship table with 30 points from 20 matches.

“We’re performing well, just focusing on these two games and trying to get more points. I think everything is coming together, out of possession and in possession as well,” he added.

“I think the team has found their feet, everyone is playing with a bit more confidence which is helping to get us the results we need.

“They are two good sides, even if we were playing them at home it would be two difficult games. We need to do what we need to do to keep this going.”

Adarabioyo will hope to continue his fine defensive form for Rovers when they take on on Wednesday.