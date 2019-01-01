Bielsa thinks he's right about the use of Nketiah at Leeds United - Whelan

The Whites legend is of the opinion the Anglo-Ghanaian won't be part of the contingent that will take to the field this weekend

Former player Noel Whelan believes Marcelo Bielsa will not start Eddie Nketiah this weekend when the Whites take on at Hillsborough on Saturday in the Championship.

The loanee has had a good stint so far and was on target in Leeds 1-1 draw at on Tuesday night.

He has not been part of the starting XI in the second-tier, rather coming off the bench more often.

“The danger is that Marcelo Bielsa thinks he's done his job, that he's made the substitution at the right time because we got something out of the game," Whelan told BBC Radio Leeds.

“Well, the game was there to actually take everything out of the game, possibly if you make the substitution a little bit earlier and be a bit braver.

“He'll probably look at it that Patrick's done his job and he's [Nketiah] come on and got the equaliser, so you can sit yourself back on the bench and same again against Sheffield Wednesday.”

Nketiah leads the club's top scorer’s charts in competitive outings with five goals, one ahead of Patrick Bamford, who is the regular starting striker.