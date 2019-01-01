Better than Rashford? Greenwood sets Man Utd record as Red Devils seal Europa League progression

The young Red Devils attacker has surpassed Wayne Rooney to etch his name into club history

have claimed a comfortable 3-0 win over Partizan in the on Thursday with Mason Greenwood setting a new club record in the process.

The 18-year-old opened the scoring at Old Trafford in the 21st minute before setting up Anthony Martial for the Red Devils' second in the 33rd.

In bagging a goal and an assist, Greenwood became the club's youngest ever player to both score and assist in a European game.

Doing so at 18 years and 37 days old, the exciting prospect broke a record previously held by Wayne Rooney, who did the same as an 18-year-old in September 2004 against Fenerbache.

18y 37d - Aged 18 years and 37 days, Mason Greenwood is the youngest player to score and assist in a European game for Manchester United. Prodigy. pic.twitter.com/QvWnsTywwo — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 7, 2019

Marcus Rashford would add a third goal for United shortly after half-time as Ole Gunner Solskjaer's side claimed a convincing win that guarantees their place in the Europa League knockout stage.

Under-pressure manager Solskjaer was given a standing ovation as he left the Old Trafford pitch as he showed his side can fire freely.

The Red Devils have now claimed 10 points from their first four games in Europe this season, scoring five goals and are the only team yet to concede in the competition.

Greenwood has now struck twice in the Europa League having scored the winner against Astana in September with Paul Scholes backing the teenager to potentially become better in front of goal than Rashford.

"If Marcus lacks anything it's a little bit of composure in front of goal," Scholes told BT Sport . "I think Greenwood will eventually be a better goalscorer than Marcus. But his (Rashford's) all round play has been brilliant."

Rashford meanwhile was simply happy to see his side's attack start to click having previously just managed one shot on target in there last two Europa League games.

Article continues below

"To score three goals, obviously we're very happy," Rashford said post-match. "It's something we've been focused on as the forward players. Hopefully today is just the start of it.

"He [Greenwood] has done very well. He just needs to keep knuckling down and working hard and the goals will come because he has a lot of quality."

While Rashford's overall form in front of goal has been questioned, he's now scored five goals in his last seven appearances at Old Trafford - one more than he managed across 23 matches at home last season.