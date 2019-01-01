‘Best for both sides to work on a transfer’ - Mustafi’s agent says Arsenal exit the right move

After Gunners manager Unai Emery said the defender is free to leave, the Germany international’s father says an exit is best for both parties

The father and agent of Shkodran Mustafi has admitted his son needs to look for a transfer away from , though he warned whether that happens depends on the transfer market.

Mustafi’s future at the London club is in doubt following manager Unai Emery’s revelation he has encouraged both the defender and Mohamed Elneny to depart the club before the close of the transfer window on the continent September 2.

Neither Mustafi nor Elneny featured in Arsenal’s first two matches of the season, both victories for the Gunners.

And now Mustafi’s father Kujtim, who also serves as his agent, has admitted his son’s time at Arsenal is nearing an end despite a contract that runs through 2021.

However, he cautioned it may hinge on what the market is willing to pay for Mustafi, who joined the Gunners in 2016 in a £35 million ($43m) deal from .

"Shkodran had a great time with Arsenal,” Kujtim Mustafi told Sky Sport Germany. “We still have a contract for two years and can imagine a stay in London.

"However the best for both sides is probably to work on a transfer. But for that, it also needs market-driven transfer-fees."

Mustafi has made 115 appearances for Arsenal since his move in 2016, and made 31 Premier League starts last season – a high for him in London.

But his three-year spell with Arsenal has seen Mustafi come in for criticism from fans, and the international was subject to boos during the Gunners pre-season tour of the United States.

While the exit of Laurent Koscielny appeared to potentially give Mustafi a lifeline back into the squad, the arrival of David Luiz at the transfer deadline again left him outside.

Mustafi first came to in 2009, joining ’s academy but never making a first-team appearance with the Toffees.

Instead, he on a free transfer in 2014, making one appearance for the club in Serie B before their promotion to .

After three seasons with Sampdoria, Mustafi made the move to Valencia, playing two seasons for the club.

His time at Arsenal saw Mustafi claim silverware with the 2017 .