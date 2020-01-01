Bertrand Traore: Aston Villa forward already pre-planned scoring magnificent debut goal

The Burkinabe forward scored a wonderful goal to mark his first outing for the Villans

New signing Bertrand Traore has opened up about his incredible debut goal which came in Thursday’s 3-0 EFL Cup third-round win at Bristol City, saying he already planned how he was going to execute it.

The 25-year-old joined the Birmingham-based outfit from Olympique and started in attack alongside Anwar El-Ghazi and Keinan Davis.

The Villans took an 11th-minute lead through El-Ghazi and Traore doubled it not long after in fine style by hitting the target on the volley with his first touch after receiving a long ball from Jacob Ramsey.

More teams

Another recent signing in Ollie Watkins added the third goal in the second half, but Traore’s strike was the highlight of the evening, which the Burkina Faso international was pleased with.

“I’m very happy to score on my debut,” Traore told Villa TV. “We won, we are through to the next round, so I’m very happy.

“I just decided that when I got the ball I wanted to put it in [with] one touch, I was a bit lucky but you have to try. If you don’t try, it is never a goal."

🔥 𝗧 𝗥 𝗔 𝗢 𝗥 𝗘 🔥



It keeps getting better and better. 😍 pic.twitter.com/0jeD5r7NXi — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) September 25, 2020

Traore was equally delighted to be playing again after a long period of inaction and will be looking to build his fitness as he gets involved in more games.

“I was happy to be on the pitch. I didn’t play any game since the end of July and this was my first after a couple of weeks. I was happy and I enjoyed it with the boys and happy for my debut and first victory with Aston Villa," he added.

“I feel good. I pushed myself and I will get fitter and fitter after each game.”

Villa assistant manager and former captain John Terry was in awe of Traore’s goal and believes the Burkinabe forward’s previous ties with Stamford Bridge makes him a big asset at Villa Park.

Article continues below

"He was someone at Chelsea who was very hungry,” Terry said. He had the desire to prove himself at the top and he went away and he's got that opportunity now at Aston Villa. Personally, and professionally we're delighted to have him.

"He's proven himself at Chelsea, making an immediate impact at such a young age when he came in. He has everything: the pace, strength and the willingness to go and prove himself at the very top.

Thursday’s victory will see Villa tackle in the next round of the EFL Cup on November 1. Their attention before that will be on the Premier League against newly-promoted on Monday night.