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Mohamed Saeed

Bernardo Silva breaks silence after leaving Portugal squad as Real Madrid star faces fitness controversy

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Bernardo Silva has addressed his early departure from the Portugal national team camp following a medical assessment that ruled him out of the upcoming Nations League clash with Wales. Despite being deemed unfit by international staff, reports from Spain suggest the playmaker could be ready for domestic action much sooner than expected.

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Questions over fitness as Silva heads to Madrid

Portugal captain Silva has taken to social media to send a message of support to his teammates after being officially released from the squad. The Real Madrid star was ruled out of Tuesday’s final Nations League group-stage fixture against Wales in Cardiff following a medical evaluation. This exit has sparked immediate debate, as the FPF Health and Performance Department considered the midfielder physically unfit to continue with the travelling party.

While the national team staff prioritised caution following the recent heavy loss to Denmark, doctors in the Spanish capital appear more optimistic about the player's recovery timeline. Current indications suggest that the former Manchester City man will be available for selection when Real Madrid face Celta Vigo in La Liga this coming weekend. This discrepancy between the international assessment and the club's findings has raised eyebrows, particularly as Portugal prepare for a decisive match to secure the top spot in Group A4. Silva had been a bright spot in a difficult week for the Selecao, scoring the team's only goal in their 4-1 defeat in Braga before being sent homeز

Social media message to the Selecao

Despite the brewing controversy regarding his availability for his club, Silva remained focused on encouraging his international compatriots. He posted a brief but clear message on his official Instagram account to ensure his presence was still felt within the group despite his physical absence. "The Selecao have our full support heading into tomorrow's clash. Here's hoping the boys can get the job done and secure that all-important top spot in the group!" the 32-year-old shared with his followers, translating to a wish for good luck and a successful pursuit of the top position in the standings.

The message comes at a time when the Portugal camp is dealing with a mini-crisis regarding its senior leadership and core starters. The departure of Silva follows the exits of Ruben Dias and Joao Palhinha, both of whom are serving suspensions. This leaves the manager without three of his most experienced figures for the trip to the Cardiff City Stadium.

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Selection headaches for Jorge Jesus

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The loss of Silva is arguably the most damaging of the three absences for Jorge Jesus, as the playmaker provides the creative spark in a midfield that looked disjointed during the recent international break. Without his captain, Jesus must now find a way to maintain the team's narrow three-point lead over second-placed Denmark. The Selecao still sit in a strong position with 12 points, but the psychological impact of the 4-1 thrashing in their last outing remains a hurdle. The manager has called for unity and resilience, reminding the remaining 24 players in the squad that their hard work this season should not be overshadowed by a single poor result.

Portugal's medical department stood by their decision to release the player, citing that he was clinically evaluated and considered unfit for the intensity of the Wales fixture. As the team held its final preparations at the match venue in Cardiff, the technical staff worked on a new defensive and midfield structure to compensate for the missing trio.

Written byMohamed Saeed

MENA Region and Europe Football Correspondent

I began my journalism career in 2011, initially specializing in investigative reporting. This experience allowed me to explore different fields in depth, develop strong analytical skills, and build a solid foundation in journalism. Eventually, I decided to pursue my first passion: football. I went on to cover the Egyptian national teams across all age groups, while expanding my coverage to include the global game and its biggest stories.

My passion for football began on the pitch, where I played for the youth teams of several Egyptian clubs. That early experience shaped my understanding of the game and fueled my desire to follow football at every level. My journey as a fan of the global game dates back to the 1998 FIFA World Cup, alongside a deep-rooted interest in Egyptian domestic football. However, my connection with the game has never been limited to watching matches on television. I have consistently followed my favorite team, Zamalek, from the stands, experiencing the atmosphere, emotions, and intensity of Egyptian football firsthand. As one of the most successful clubs of the 20th century, Zamalek holds a special place in my football journey.

On the European stage, AC Milan has always been my favorite club, largely because of my admiration for legendary players such as George Weah, Paolo Maldini, Gennaro Gattuso, Kaká, Andrea Pirlo, Ronaldinho, and Clarence Seedorf. My appreciation for these football icons has also made watching historic El Clásico encounters between Real Madrid and Barcelona even more enjoyable, allowing me to appreciate the rivalry without taking sides in the endless debates between their supporters. Among all my football memories, one stands above the rest: AC Milan’s redemption against Liverpool in the 2007 UEFA Champions League final, when Filippo Inzaghi scored a historic brace to secure a memorable victory.

Throughout my career, I have been fortunate to work with two of the Middle East’s leading sports platforms, Kooora and GOAL.com. These experiences have given me extensive knowledge of both Arab and international football, while allowing me to develop my skills across different areas of sports journalism and digital content. In 2022, I was honored to become a member of the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate, marking an important milestone in my professional journey. In January 2026, I took another significant step in my career by transitioning to the English-language edition of GOAL.com, broadening my experience in international football journalism and English-language sports content while continuing to pursue my passion for telling the stories that make football the world's game.

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