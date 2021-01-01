'Joao gave a great ball' - Bernardo marvels at 'amazing player' Cancelo after sublime Champions League assist

The Manchester City full-back's diagonal cross was so good that one of the shortest players in the match headed it in with ease

Bernardo Silva couldn't believe the accuracy of Manchester City team-mate Joao Cancelo's first-half diagonal cross, which allowed him an easy header past Borussia Monchengladbach goalkeeper Yann Sommer.

As one of the shortest players on the pitch, Silva doesn't often score those types of goals - a testament to the quality of delivery from Cancelo.

Silva recognised it as much after the 2-0 Champions League victory, praising Cancelo as "an amazing player" with whom he shares a "good connection" from their developmental years together at Benfica.

What did Silva say about Cancelo?

"Usually I'm not [so good with my head]," Silva told BT Sport. "I try to practice a lot. I think tonight I was lucky Joao [Cancelo] gave me a great ball.

"He's an amazing player. I played with him seven years at Benfica, we're the same generation. We have a good connection. He knows my timing and I know how good he is on these balls."

How did Silva respond to the result?

"We need to keep going because we're only halfway through," he said. "We have a map, a way of playing. Players get injured or cannot play and our style doesn't change.

"It was a good game for us, a good win. In this competition you can make a mistake and you're out. We tried to play simple football and not make mistakes. It's not finished yet but it's a good win."

