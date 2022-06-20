‘Bernardo Silva... and 10 more’ – Man City boss Guardiola responds to cheeky transfer quip from Barcelona president Laporta

The Blues boss has no intention of parting with the Portuguese playmaker this summer, but admits that anything could happen before the deadline

Pep Guardiola has moved to rule out any chance of Manchester City sanctioning a move to Barcelona for Bernardo Silva this summer when responding to a cheeky transfer quip from Blaugrana president Joan Laporta.

It has been announced that the reigning Premier League champions will be travelling to Camp Nou for a charity match on August 24 that will help to raise funds for Guardiola’s former assistant Juan Carlos Unzue, who was diagnosed with ALS in 2020.

At a press conference to confirm that friendly fixture, Laporta could not resist stirring the pot when it comes to the endless rounds of rumours that continue to rage around Catalunya and Manchester.

Will Bernardo Silva be joining Barcelona?

Guardiola told reporters when asked what his plans are for a game against Barca that will take place shortly after domestic campaigns across Europe have begun: “We will bring all our top players to Barcelona for Unzue's ALC charity match at Camp Nou.”

Quick as a flash, Laporta said: “Bernardo Silva?”

Guardiola saw the funny side of a topical joke and laughed back by saying: “Bernardo Silva... and 10 more.”

Bernardo Silva's wizardry had everyone in shock 🤯 pic.twitter.com/XoRTJWOE3i — GOAL (@goal) April 26, 2022

Will Bernardo Silva be staying at Man City?

Silva was heavily linked with Barcelona during the summer of 2021 and has since admitted that he came close to pushing for a move elsewhere at one stage.

He was, however, talked into staying put and justified Guardiola’s faith in him by registering 13 goals and seven assists through 50 appearances in all competitions last season – as City collected another Premier League title.

Questions continue to be asked of how long the 27-year-old Portugal international will be sticking around at the Etihad Stadium, but City’s boss has no intention of allowing a creative influence to slip his net.

Guardiola added when pressed further on Silva’s future: “As of today, I think Bernardo will continue at Man City next season - but as I always said, I don’t like to keep players that are unhappy.

Article continues below

“This is our intention, although I don’t like to keep players at Man City that are unhappy.”

Silva is working on a contract at City through to 2025, so the champions of England are under no pressure to sell.

Further reading