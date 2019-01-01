Benzmea may miss rest of Real Madrid season with hamstring injury

The forward's absence will come as a huge blow to Los Blancos, who need someone else to find the back of the net this weekend

Karim Benzema could miss the remainder of 's season with a hamstring injury.

The often-maligned French centre-forward has been in superb form for Madrid since Zinedine Zidane's return as head coach, scoring all of Los Blancos' past eight goals.

Benzema completed 90 minutes in Thursday's 0-0 draw at – the first time in six matches he failed to find the net – but missed training on Saturday, with Madrid since confirming the 31-year-old has suffered a leg injury.

"Following the tests carried out on our player Karim Benzema by the Real Madrid medical department, he has been diagnosed with a muscular injury to his left biceps femoris," a club statement read.

"His recovery will continue to be assessed.”

Although Madrid did not place a timeframe on Benzema's recovery, Zidane told a pre-match news conference that his main striker would be sidelined for this weekend’s trip to .

"We know Karim will not be there, but we will put out a team to try and win the game," he said. "I won't say how we will play, or the system. We have many options.”

While Zidane remained vague as to the extent of the injury, Goal understands the problem is not a severe one, but Real will not risk exacerbating the injury with little to play for in the coming weeks. Therefore, the Real no.9 may not feature again for Los Blancos this season.

Benzema has enjoyed another superb campaign at the Bernabeu and has netted 30 goals in 51 appearances in all competitions.

The Frenchman’s setback will come as a blow to the former man, who needed just three more strikes to achieve his best ever scoring season for Real.

In his absence, the reigning European champions will need to find a someone to hit the back of the net - something no other Real player has done since March 31.

Los Blancos have just four league games remaining this campaign, beginning with the trip to Vallecano on Sunday.

Zidane’s men then face mid-tabled and , before finishing the season by hosting .

It has been a thoroughly miserable year for Real, who are set to finish a season without any silverware for the first time since 2009/10 campaign.

Madrid currently lie third in La Liga, six points behind second-placed , yet have all but secured their place in the for next year.