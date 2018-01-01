Benzema's message to Real Madrid fans: I'm a new Karim now & I'm all about goals!

The Blancos striker says he is now all about hitting the back of the net, as he leads the current goalscoring charts at Santiago Bernabeu

Karim Benzema insists he is all about goals now as he looks to repay the faith shown in him by Real Madrid supporters.

The France international is approaching a decade at Santiago Bernabeu, and has scored over 200 goals in 437 games for the club.

Last season, however, he netted just 12 times in all competitions, though he also provided 11 assists.

Benzema has also been embroiled in a number of scandals over the years, and has subsequently been exiled from the France squad.

However, he maintains that he has the attitude to keep hitting the back of the net in the Spanish capital.

"It's true that there is a new Karim, one who is about football and one who is about goals," he told Marca ahead of Saturday's Club World Cup final against Al Ain.

Benzema has already scored 11 goals this season, and is Real's top scorer in all competitions after the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus.

"My commitment to this team is absolute," he said. "I feel like the group trusts in me."

Benzema has received a number of major ovations at the Bernabeu, and he has been delighted with the way supporters have responded to him in 2018-19.

"The ovation that the Bernabeu gave me the other day against Rayo Vallecano made me feel like they respect me," he stated.

Real are currently five points behind Barcelona in La Liga, and are also behind Sevilla and Atletico Madrid in the standings.

Santiago Solari's side face Al Ain in the Club World Cup final, but do not return to La Liga action until January 3, when they take on Villarreal.