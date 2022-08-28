Benzema nets late double as Real Madrid maintain 100% record with 3-1 victory over Espanyol

Karim Benzema scored two late goals as Real Madrid maintained their 100 percent record this season with a 3-1 victory over a spirited Espanyol.

Vinicius put the away side 1-0 up

Joselu drew Espanyol level but Benzema grabbed two late goals

Madrid have 100% record ahead of Betis clash

WHAT HAPPENED? Vinicius Junior made it 1-0 early on with a composed finish before Joselu Mato levelled things up on the stroke of half time. Both sides had chances to score after the break, but it would be Madrid who found a winner, with Benzema popping up at the back post to volley home Rodrygo's cross in the 88th minute and then netting a fine free kick deep into stoppage time.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: This was a gritty win for Madrid who lost control of proceedings at the beginning of the first half. However, like champions do, they rallied to secure a very impressive three points.

ALL EYES ON: This was the first game of the post-Casemiro era, and Aurelien Tchouameni was tasked with filling the Brazilian's shoes. Within 12 minutes he had an assist, and this set the tone for a promising display at the base of midfield.

DID YOU KNOW? No player has a better goal-per-game percentage against Los Blancos in the 21st century than Espanyol scorer Joselu. He has managed seven strikes in just nine appearances.

Ancelotti shuffled his pack in defence.

That wasn't the only tactical tweak either.

Casemiro? Never heard of him.

On a night in which Lewandowski netted another brace, Benzema struggled...

But of course, Benzema and Madrid can NEVER be written off!

WHAT NEXT FOR REAL MADRID? Madrid are next in action when Real Betis - who have also won each of their three opening games - come to town on Saturday. This is followed by a Champions League group-stage meeting with Celtic in Glasgow.